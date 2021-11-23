Sampdoria Women resume training in Bogliasco

After the opening Coppa Italia clash of the season on Saturday against Torres, the Blucerchiate were back in action at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco on Tuesday, ahead of the weekend fixture against Roma on Sunday 5 December at the Garrone (12:30 CET kick-off).

With Anna Auvinen, Alice Berti, Cristina Carp and Michela Giordano away on international duty, the squad took part in a morning session under the guidance of Antonio Cincotta and his technical staff. Elena Pisani and Cecilia Re remain unavailable, while Ana Lucia Martínez, Sabah Seghir and Florin Wagner trained individually.