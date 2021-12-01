Women: Back working at Bogliasco ready for Roma on Sunday

After the Women’s Coppa Italia game and break for international matches, Sampdoria Women are back in training ahead of Sunday’s game against Roma. The game which is in Matchday 10 of Serie A TIMVISION kicks off at 12:30 CET and is live on TIMVISION.

Antonio Cincotta had some players who were away on international duty back at his disposal, but Elena Pisani, Cecilia Re and Giorgia Spinelli were unavailable.

Tickets for the Roma game will be available based on the venue capacity determined by the authorities, taking into account COVID measures. Tickets can be bought for €5 on sport.ticketone.it, at the Service Center on via Cesarea (click here to view opening hours) or from authorised reseller Ticketone.