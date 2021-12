Samp Women set sights on Coppa Italia

Having beaten Hellas Verona in the league, Samp Women are turning their attentions to the Coppa Italia. Their clash against Ravenna Women is set to be their last game of 2021, a game they will need to win if they are to reach the next round of the Coppa Italia Femminile. Kick off is at 14:30 CET on Sunday 19 December at Soprani in San Zaccaria.