Samp Women beat Ravenna to reach Coppa Italia quarter-finals

Sampdoria Women made light work of Ravenna to finish top of their three-team group and advance to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Goals by Stefania Tarenzi either side of half time and a third by Yoreli Rincon ensured the Blucerchiate finished with a superior goal difference to Torres, following the 1-1 draw with the Sardinian outfit earlier in the season.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls can now look forward to a two-legged quarter-final encounter in January.

Ravenna Women 0-3 Sampdoria Women (HT 0-1)

Scorers: Tarenzi 38, 49, Rincon 73.

Ravenna Women (4-3-3): Vincenzi; Capucci, Greppi, Giovagnoli, Raggi (Giachetto 62); Morucci, Ligi (Barbaresi 53), Benedetti; Poli, Distefano, Burbassi.

Subs not used: Serafino, Cimatti, Crespi.

Coach: Ricci.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Babb (Brunelli 88); Boglioni, Spinelli, Auvinen; Berti (Giordano 66), Fallico, Rincón, Wagner (Seghir 66), Helmvall; Martínez (Battelani 79), Tarenzi (Carrer 79).

Subs not used: Tampieri, Bargi, Bursi, Battelani, Carp, Giordano.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Boiani (Pesaro).

Assistants: Carella (l’Aquila) and Chiavaroli (Pescara).

Added time: 3+2 minutes.

Pitch: fair condition.