Sampdoria women’s last session for 2021

Samp women had their last day of work before the Christmas holidays – their final session of 2021, with training to resume on 3 January 2022.

With the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia (first leg in Bogliasco against AC Milan) now scheduled for the end of January, the new year will begin on the weekend of 15 and 16 January with a home match against Lazio in Serie A Week 12.