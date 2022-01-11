Samp Women back to work with Lazio on the horizon

The time for waiting is over. Serie A TIMVISION is back. Following a day off, Sampdoria Women were back in training at Bogliasco in preparation for their first game of 2022. The 12th round of matches will see the team take on Lazio at the Garrone on Saturday at 14:30 CET.

The squad met up at 3 Campanili in the morning for a training session and there is good news for Antonio Cincotta with Amanda Tampieri and Stefania Tarenzi testing negative for coronavirus and being able to rejoin the group.