Samp Women start 2022 with three points against Lazio

Sampdoria Women kicked off the new year with a home win against Lazio thanks to goals by two defenders: Giorgia Spinelli and Sabah Seghir.

The Blucerchiate got off to a perfect start when Spinelli steered home a free kick off the crossbar after just four minutes.

Fordos struck the bar for the visitors – without scoring – ten minutes before the break before Helmvall squandered a gilt-edged chance to double Samp’s lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

The second goal did come after the restart and what a goal it was, as Moroccan youngster Seghir sent a fine finish beyond the keeper’s reach for her first goal for the club.

Lazio sought a way back into the game and halved the deficit late on when Le Franc turned in after Pittaccio hit the post but a frenetic finale yielded no more goals.

Next up for Antonio Cincotta’s side is a trip to Maurizio Ganz’s Milan on Sunday 23 January.

Sampdoria 2-1 Lazio (HT 1-0)

Scorers: Spinelli 4; Seghir 54; Le Franc 88.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Bursi (Rizza 67), Auvinen, Spinelli, Boglioni (Battelani 58); Fallico, Wagner, Giordano (Novellino 67); Seghir; Tarenzi (Berti 74), Helmvall (Martinovic 58).

Subs not used: Pescarolo, Rizza, Berti, Martínez, Battelani, Novellino, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Lazio (4-3-3): Ohrstrom; Pittaccio, Fördös, Falloni, Vigliucci; Castiello, Cuschieri (Le Franc 74), Ferrandi (Di Giammarino 62); Heroum, Chukwudi, Fridlund (Labate 46).

Subs not used: Natalucci, Savini, Le Franc, Santoro, Mattei, Berarducci, Groff, Labate.

Coach: Calabria (Catini suspended).

Referee: Longo (Cuneo).

Assistants: Massimino (Cuneo) and Dicosta (Biella).

Fourth official: Scarpa (Collegno).

Booked: Heroum 63, Seghir 87, Ohrstrom 90+2.

Added time: 1+3 minutes.

Pitch: artificial.

