Samp Women beaten by Milan

After enjoying back-to back wins, Sampdoria Women were brought down to earth by a superior AC Milan side on Sunday.

The Rossonere established a 3-0 lead in the opening period with a trio of assists by Alia Guagni for Thomas, Bergamaschi and Piemonte.

Antonio Cincotta’s side looked for a way back in the game after the break but to no avail, before Thomas added a fourth in stoppage time.

Sampdoria remain sixth in the league and will have to chance to set the record straight next weekend when they play Milan again, in the first leg of their Coppa Italia quarter-final tie.

AC Milan 4-0 Sampdoria (HT 3-0)

Scorers: Thomas 21, Bergamaschi 31, Piemonte 34, Thomas 90+2.

AC Milan (3-4-3): Giuliani; Codina, Agard, Fusetti; Guagni, Adami, Grimshaw (Selimhodzic 87), Tucceri Cimini (Longo 69); Thomas, Piemonte (Stapelfeldt 85), Bergamaschi (Andersen 69).

Subs not used: Fedele, Babb, Kirschstein, Miotto, Cortesi.

Coach: Ganz.

Sampdoria (3-5-2): Tampieri; Auvinen, Spinelli, Pisani ( Helmvall 60); Novellino (Rizza 46), Fallico, Wagner, Seghir (Martinovic 60), Giordano; Martínez (Berti 81), Tarenzi.

Subs not used: Brunelli, Boglioni, Rincón, Bursi, Battelani.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Mirabella (Naples).

Assistants: Piazzini (Prato) and Peloso (Nichelino).

Fourth official: Selvatici (Rovigo).

Booked: Adami 90+1.

Added time: 1+3 minutes.

Pitch: good condition.