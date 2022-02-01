Women back in training ahead of Sassuolo

Sampdoria Women have quickly moved on from their Coppa Italia exit to Milan at the weekend with all the focus now on their next league match, at home to Sassuolo on Saturday.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls gathered back in Bogliasco on Tuesday for the first of a series of morning sessions lined up this week.

Cecilia Re is continuing with her recovery programme while Alice Berti and Amanda Tampieri remain unavailable.