Women resume training ahead of Milan in the cup

Sampdoria Women returned to training on Tuesday ahead of their Coppa Italia quarter-final return leg against AC Milan next Saturday.

Alice Berti, Sabah Seghir, Valentina Soggiu and Amanda Tampieri worked separately while Bianca Fallico did not take part and needs to be assessed. Cecilia Re is continuing with her personalised rehabilitation programme.

Meanwhile three members of staff and one footballer are currently isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.