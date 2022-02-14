U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Auvinen gets Finland call-up for Tournoi de France 2022

Finland have called up Anna Auvinen for the third Tournoi de France, run by the French Football Association.

National team coach Anna Signeul has named the Sampdoria Women centre-back in the squad for their three matches against France (Wednesday 16 February, 21:10, Stade Océane, Le Havre), Netherlands (Saturday 19 February, 18.00, Stade Océane, Le Havre) and Brazil (Tuesday 22 February, 18.30, Stade Michel-d’Ornano, Caen).

The winner of the four-team round robin tournament will be determined at the end of the six matches.

