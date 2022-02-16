Samp Women return to work at the Garrone

Sampdoria Women were back at the training ground on Wednesday for the first of a series of morning sessions this week.

With Serie A on hold next weekend due to the international fixtures, Antonio Cincotta’s girls have 10 days to prepare for their next game, away to Pomigliano on Sunday 27 February.

Anna Auvinen and Dominika Conc are away on international duty and Cecilia Re is continuing her recovery programme. Bianca Fallico, Ana Lucia Martinez, Sabah Seghir, Valentina Soggiu and Giorgia Spinelli did personalised work while Valeria Gardel remains unavailable.