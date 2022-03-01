U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women back in Bogliasco ahead of Fiorentina on Saturday

Sampdoria Women were back in training at 3 Campanili on Tuesday morning after a day off to begin preparations for the Serie A TIMVISION Week 16 clash with Fiorentina on Saturday at 12:30 CET at the Stadio Garrone.

Stefania Tarenzi and her team-mates took part in the first in a series of morning training sessions this week.

Sabah Seghir and Valentina Soggiu are still unavailable for selection.

Cecilia Re trained individually as she continues her individual recovery programme.

