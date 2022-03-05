Clinical Samp Women put two past Fiorentina

A second win on the bounce for Sampdoria Women was secured in style at the Stadio Garrone in Bogliasco as the Blucerchiate emerged 2-0 winners over Fiorentina thanks to Florin Wagner and Melania Martinovic’s first goals for the club. Antonio Cincotta’s side were clinical, while thankfully, the Viola did not bring their shooting boots to Genoa.

Sampdoria Women 2-0 Fiorentina Women (HT: 2-0)

Scorers: Wagner 36, Martinovic 40.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Auvinen, Pisani, Spinelli, Giordano; Čonč, Wagner (Martinez 68), Fallico; Rincon (Novellino 83); Tarenzi, Martinovic (Rizza 61).

Subs not used: Ortiz, Boglioni, Bargi, Helmvall, Bursi, Gardel.

Coach: Cincotta.

Fiorentina (4-3-1-2): Tasselli; Cafferata (Catena 83), Breitner, Tortelli, Vigilucci; Huchet, Mascarello (Lundin 46), Monnecchi (Baldi 78); Boquete; Sabatino, Giacinti,

Subs not used: Bartalini, Russo, Kravec’, Vitale, Aronsson, Fortunati.

Coach: Panico.

Referee: Andreano.

Assistants: D’Angelo and Barcherini.

Fourth official: Mihalache.

Booked: Martinez 80.

Added time: 0+4.

Pitch: synthetic.

