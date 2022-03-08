Samp women return to Bogliasco for training

Sampdoria Women were back at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco for their first training session of the week. Antonio Cincotta’s side had enjoyed a few days of rest following their win against Fiorentina on Saturday.

Their next game won’t be until Sunday 20 March because of the pause to Serie A TIMVISION, when they will be travelling to Milan for their 17th league game of the season. However, they still took to the training pitch in preparation for that upcoming clash against Inter.

Cecilia Re, Sabah Seghir and Valentina Soggiu were not with the rest of the team as they are still training separately.