Samp Women: back in training ahead of Napoli

The Blucerchiate headed back to work on Tuesday as they prepare for their weekend fixture. Antonio Cincotta’s side returned to 3 Campanili in Bogliasco for their first training session of the week.

Cecilia Re followed her own individual programme, while Valentina Soggiu is still unavailable.

Sampdoria Women will look to move forward after defeat to Inter and hope to bounce back in their upcoming match against Napoli Femminile, which will take place at 14:30 CET on Sunday 27 March on home turf at the Garrone. Three crucial points are up for grabs which would seal the Blucerchiate’s place in Serie A TIMVISION next year, with four games still left to play.