Six Samp Women players called up for international duty

For the forthcoming international break Sampdoria Women will have six players representing their nations.

Finland – Anna Auvinen

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group A: Slovakia v Finland (Friday 8 April, 20:30, Anton Malatinsky in Trnava)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group A: Finland v Georgia (Tuesday 12 April, 17:15, Olympic Stadium in Helsinki)

Morocco – Sabah Seghir

Friendly: Morocco v Gambia (Thursday 17 April, 22:00, Stade Belvedere in Rabat)

Friendly: Morocco v Ghana (Tuesday 12 April, 22:00, Stade Belvedere in Rabat)

Slovenia – Dominika Conc

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group I: Kazakhstan v Slovenia (Friday 8 April, 14:00, Astana Arena in Nur-Sultan)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group I: France v Slovenia (Tuesday 12 April, 21:10, MM Arena in Le Mans)

Italy Under 23 – Bianca Fallico and Michela Giordano

Friendly: Malta v Italy (Tuesday 12 April, 11:00, Centenary Stadium in Ta Qali)

Italy Under 19 – Alice Berti

UEFA Under 19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd stage: Italy v Bosnia Herzegovina (Wednesday 6 April, 14:30, Monteortone in Abano Terme)

UEFA Under 19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd stage: Italy v Hungary (Saturday 9 April, ore 14:30, Monteortone in Abano Terme)

UEFA Under 19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd stage: Switzerland v Italy (Tuesday 12 April, 14:30, Euganeo in Padova)