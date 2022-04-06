Samp Women seeking to bounce back

Following Sampdoria Women’s 3-1 defeat away at Juventus the squad has reconvened at Bogliasco for a training session as they seek to bounce back from last weekend’s disappointment.

Antonio Cincotta’s squad took part in a morning session, the first of which has been scheduled for this week. The quartet of Giulia Bursi, Debora Novellino, Valentina Soggiu, and Stefania Tarenzi were unavailable and didn’t take part in training while Bianca Fallico was also absent, having pulled out of international duty due to fitness issues.

As for Samp’s other internationals, Anna Auvinen, Alice Berti, Dominika Conc, and Sabah Seghir were all away with their countries. Michela Giordano is also expected to head away with the Italy U23s this afternoon.