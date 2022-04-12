Samp Women: two more training sessions before Easter

While there are no league fixtures this week as Serie A pauses for international duty, Sampdoria Women were still hard at work at Bogliasco for one of two sessions before the Easter break.

The next time Samp will be taking to the field for a game will be Saturday 23 April when they head away to face Empoli Ladies.

The following players were away with their countries: Anna Auvinen, Alice Berti, Dominika Conc, Michela Giordano, and Sabah Seghir. Meanwhile, Giulia Bursi, Bianca Fallico, and Debora Novellino followed custom schedules and Valentina Soggiu wasn’t available for training at all.