Samp Women triumph away with countries

Below are the results of the international matches which featured Sampdoria Women players:

Finland– Anna Auvinen

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group A: Slovakia 1-1 Finland (unused substitute)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group A: Finland 6-0 Georgia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

Morocco – Sabah Seghir

Friendly: Morocco 6- 1 Gambia (started match, substituted in the 46th minute)

Friendly: Morocco 2-0 Ghana (unused substitute)

Slovenia – Dominika Conc

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group I: Kazakhstan 0-2 Slovenia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group I: France 1-0 Slovenia (started the match, substituted in the 75th minute)

Italy U-23 – Michela Giordano

Friendly: Malta 0-3 Italy (started on the bench, came on in the 80th minute)

Italy U-19 – Alice Berti

UEFA U-19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd phase: Italy 6-0 Bosnia Herzegovina (started the match, substituted in the 46th minute)

UEFA U-19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd phase: Italy 3-1 Hungary (started on the bench, came on in the 87th minute)

UEFA U-19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd phase: Switzerland 1-3 Italy (started on the bench, came on in the 84th minute)