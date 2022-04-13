Samp Women triumph away with countries
Below are the results of the international matches which featured Sampdoria Women players:
Finland– Anna Auvinen
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group A: Slovakia 1-1 Finland (unused substitute)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group A: Finland 6-0 Georgia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)
Morocco – Sabah Seghir
Friendly: Morocco 6- 1 Gambia (started match, substituted in the 46th minute)
Friendly: Morocco 2-0 Ghana (unused substitute)
Slovenia – Dominika Conc
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group I: Kazakhstan 0-2 Slovenia (started the match and played the full 90 minutes)
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Group I: France 1-0 Slovenia (started the match, substituted in the 75th minute)
Italy U-23 – Michela Giordano
Friendly: Malta 0-3 Italy (started on the bench, came on in the 80th minute)
Italy U-19 – Alice Berti
UEFA U-19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd phase: Italy 6-0 Bosnia Herzegovina (started the match, substituted in the 46th minute)
UEFA U-19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd phase: Italy 3-1 Hungary (started on the bench, came on in the 87th minute)
UEFA U-19 European Championships Qualifiers, 2nd phase: Switzerland 1-3 Italy (started on the bench, came on in the 84th minute)