Samp Women train for Empoli clash

Sampdoria Women returned from the Easter break for a training session in Bogliasco on Tuesday. With sights set on their upcoming match against Empoli Ladies at the Garrone on Saturday at 14.30 CEST, the Blucerchiate enjoyed a morning training programme at the 3 Campanili ground.

Antonio Cincotta and his staff directed efforts towards the Week 20 clash. All the players who had been involved with their respective national teams returned to the ground, including Anna Auvinen, Alice Berti, Dominika Conc, Michela Giordano and Sabah Seghir.

Giulia Bursi, Debora Novellino and Federica Rizza all followed separate programmes, while Bianca Fallico and Valentina Soggiu were unavailable.