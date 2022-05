Samp women focusing on Roma

Sampdoria Women are in action again this weekend. Serie A TIMVISION is back and on Saturday at 14:30 CEST at Tre Fontane they will be taking to the field to face Roma. It’s the 21st league game of the season and their last away game of 2021/22.

Antonio Cincotta’s squad were preparing for this game Bogliasco today. The whole squad was involved in the session aside from Giulia Bursi and Valentina Soggiu.