Samp Women suffer afternoon to forget at Roma

Sampdoria Women proved no match for a rampant Roma side bent on securing Champions League qualification in style in front of their own fans.

After threatening in the opening minutes, the Blucerchiate conceded four in quick succession, with the game all but over midway through the first half.

The on-fire Giallorosse added four more after the restart with Samp unable to muster a response.

The Blucerchiate remain in sixth place on 28 points and will have the chance to end their maiden campaign on a positive note when they host Hellas Verona in their final fixture next weekend.

Roma 8-0 Sampdoria (HT 4-0)

Scorers: Serturini 8, Pirone 19, 22, Giugliano 26, Lazaro 49, Kollmatz 72, Roman 87, Bartoli 90+2.

Roma (4-3-3): Ceasar (Ghioc 78); Bartoli, Kollmatz, Pettenuzzo, Soffia; Andressa (Mijatovic 68), Giugliano, Greggi (12′ s.t. Bernauer); Pirone, Lazaro (Roman 57), Serturini (Borini 68).

Subs not used: Lind, Linari, Pacioni, Bergersen.

Coach: Spugna.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Ortiz (Pescarolo 88); Rizza , Pisani, Auvinen, Boglioni; Helmvall (Battelani 46), Fallico (Conc 46), Berti; Rincon (Spinelli 53); Martinovic, Bargi (Martínez 46).

Subs not used: Tampieri, Seghir, Lopez, Giordano.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Andreano (Prato).

Assistants: Lencioni (Lucca), Piazzini (Prato).

Fourth official: Coppola (Castellammare di Stabia).

Added time: 0+2 minutes.

Pitch: excellent condition.