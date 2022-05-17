U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Games and laughter: final training session for Samp Women

News

Games and laughter: final training session for Samp Women

Sampdoria Women have waved goodbye to the 2021/22 season. And they ended on a high, bagging a 3-1 win against Hellas Verona at the Garrone in Bogliasco at the weekend and sealing sixth spot in the league. What a great effort from the Blucerchiate!

The team got back together at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco for their final training session on Tuesday. Antonio Cincotta’s side ended with contests and smiles, playing matches and football-tennis games with the staff.

The dates when the team will return will be communicated in due course.

Other news

Samp Women see off Verona

Samp Women see off Verona

15 May 2022 Women
Italy boss Bertolini at Bogliasco

Italy boss Bertolini at Bogliasco

10 May 2022 Women
Samp Women suffer afternoon to forget at Roma

Samp Women suffer afternoon to forget at Roma

7 May 2022 Women