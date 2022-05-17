Games and laughter: final training session for Samp Women

Sampdoria Women have waved goodbye to the 2021/22 season. And they ended on a high, bagging a 3-1 win against Hellas Verona at the Garrone in Bogliasco at the weekend and sealing sixth spot in the league. What a great effort from the Blucerchiate!

The team got back together at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco for their final training session on Tuesday. Antonio Cincotta’s side ended with contests and smiles, playing matches and football-tennis games with the staff.

The dates when the team will return will be communicated in due course.