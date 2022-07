Seghir’s Morocco make World Cup

We’ve got some great news for one of Sampdoria Women’s players.

On Wednesday Sabah Seghir’s Morocco overcame Botswana 2-1 in the quarter finals of the Africa Women Cup of Nations. This not only saw her country advance to the semi finals of the competition, having already come out on top in group A, but also sealed Morocco’s place at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Well done, Sabah!