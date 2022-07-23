Seghir in WAFCON final with Morocco

Sabah Seghir’s Morocco are set to take on South Africa in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final tonight, Saturday 23 July.

The Samp midfielder has already helped her country qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by winning their group on maximum points.

The Moroccans then beat Botswana 2-1 in the quarter-finals and Nigeria on penalties in the semis to reach tonight’s showpiece event.

Now they have the chance of being crowned champions of Africa on home soil, with the match taking place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat (22:00 CEST).