Second place for Seghir’s Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations

Sebah Seghir and her team-mates came so close to securing their dream of winning the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday. Unfortunately, Morocco were defeated 2-1 in the final by South Africa. The Sampdoria Women midfielder watched on from the bench at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. She comes away from the competition with a silver medal and will now recover with a period of holiday before she focuses on the upcoming Serie A Femminile TIM 2022/23.