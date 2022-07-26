Double session for Samp Women. Friendly against Milan on 7 August

Training is continuing apace for Sampdoria Women during pre-season. After a day off granted by coach Antonio Cincotta, the Blucerchiate were back at it on Tuesday. Strength work with tools was on the agenda in the morning followed by technical and tactical drills and small-sided games in the afternoon.

Following on from the training camp in Ronzone (scheduled for 31 July), the first pre-season friendlies for Stefania Tarenzi and her team-mates will begin, kicking off on Sunday 7 August at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco at 17:30 CEST when Milan come to town.