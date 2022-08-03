Samp Women return to Bogliasco ahead of Milan on Sunday

Sampdoria Women were back in Bogliasco on Wednesday, having enjoyed two days of rest after the training camp in Ronzone came to a close.

Antonio Cincotta and his staff set them to work on the pitch at 3 Campanili, which is where they will face Milan in a friendly on Sunday at 17:30 CEST. The match against the Rossonere will be the first test for Stefania Tarenzi and her team-mates ahead of the new Serie A Femminile TIM 2022/23 season.