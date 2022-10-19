Fiorentina on the horizon for Samp Women

Sampdoria Women are putting their defeat to Juventus behind them and focusing on their next match. Antonio Cincotta’s side were hard at work today with their next match against Fiorentina in mind, in Serie A Femminile TIM Matchday 7 kicking off at 14:30 CEST this Sunday.

Samp gathered at Bogliasco at took part in a morning training session led by Cincotta and his staff. Cecilia Prugna and Valentina Soggiu took part in custom schedules while Kelly Gago was given a medical assessment ahead of the Fiorentina game.