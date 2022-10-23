Fiorentina defeat Samp Women in dramatic comeback

It took just two minutes for the game to be completely turned on its head, as Sampdoria Women fell to defeat against Fiorentina at Stadio Piero Torrini in Sesto Fiorentino on Sunday. The Blucerchiate had taken an early lead on the counter through Odette Kelly Gago, who latched on to a lovely through-ball from Alice Regazzoli and finished beautifully past Katja Schroffenegger. The Viola reacted well and went close through Zsanett Kajan and Alexandra Johannsdottir, but couldn’t find the equaliser in the first half.

However, everything changed just after the 70-minute mark as Fiorentina scored two goals in as many minutes and Sampdoria found themselves a goal behind. The equaliser came through a header from Veronica Boquete and the winning goal just seconds later from Milica Mijatovic’s tap-in. Antonio Cincotta’s side tried to find their way back into the game but to no avail unfortunately. The result marks the Blucerchiate’s fourth consecutive defeat, but they’ll hope to reverse the trend against Parma in their next Serie A TIMVISION match.

Fiorentina 2-1 Sampdoria (HT: 0-1)

Scorers: Gago 14; Boquete 70, Mijatovic 72.

Fiorentina (4-3-2-1): Schroffenegger; Cafferata (Erzen 46), Tortelli, Agard, Jackmon; Huchet (Parisi 46), Johannsdottir, Boquete; Catena (Breitner 81), Monnecchi (Mijatovic 59); Kajan (Longo 85).

Subs not used: Russo, Zanoli, Sabatino, Severini.

Coach: Panico.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Tampieri; Oliviero (Battistini 75), Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Giordano; Regazzoli, Re (Conc 85), Baldi (Seghir 75); Rincon (Fallico 66); Gago, Tarenzi (Cedeno 75).

Subs not used: Odden, Fabiano, Spinelli, De Rita.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Di Marco.

Assistants: Renzullo, Santarossa.

Fourth official: Ferrara.

Bookings: Cafferata 21, Rincon 28, Oliviero 45; Catena 55, Mijatovic 87, Pisani 91. Referee: Di Marco.

Added time: 1+5.

For all the match stats, click here.