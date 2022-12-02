Samp squad for Pomigliano clash

Time to get back on track. After the Sassuolo match Sampdoria Women are keen to get points on the board and they’ll have a chance to do so tomorrow. On Saturday Antonio Cincotta’s girls will be taking on Pomigliano at 12:30 CET away from home in Serie A Femminile TIM Matchday 11. The following players have been called up for the match:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Taleb.

Forwards: Seghir.