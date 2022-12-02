Samp squad for Pomigliano clash
News
Samp squad for Pomigliano clash
Time to get back on track. After the Sassuolo match Sampdoria Women are keen to get points on the board and they’ll have a chance to do so tomorrow. On Saturday Antonio Cincotta’s girls will be taking on Pomigliano at 12:30 CET away from home in Serie A Femminile TIM Matchday 11. The following players have been called up for the match:
Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.
Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Spinelli.
Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Re, Regazzoli, Rincon, Taleb.
Forwards: Seghir.