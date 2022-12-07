Samp Women back in Bogliasco ahead of Como clash

Sampdoria Women were hard at work on Wednesday with preparations ramping up ahead of the final fixture of the calendar year at home to Como at the Stadio Ferraris at 12:30 CET with free entry in the Distinti sections of the stadium as part of Serie A Femminile Week 12.

Antonio Cincotta has had to make do without Elena Pisani and Sabah Seghir, who both trained individually, while Lineth Cedeño, Dominika Čonč, Kelly Gago, Giada Lopez, Cecilia Prugna and Stefania Tarenzi remain unavailable.

Valentina Soggiu underwent successful surgery on her right elbow and will follow a rehabilitation programme in order to return to competitive action in the near future.