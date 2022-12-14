Samp Women back to work in Bogliasco

The winter break has already started in Serie A Femminile, but that hasn’t stopped Sampdoria Women from continuing their work at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco ahead of the new year.

Antonio Cincotta led his team in a training programme, but a few players are currently unavailable: Lineth Cedeno, Dominika Conc, Rachel Cuschieri, Kelly Gago, Giada Lopez, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Cecilia Prugna, Sabah Seghir, Valentina Soggiu and Stefania Tarenzi.