U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Samp Women back to work in Bogliasco

News

Samp Women back to work in Bogliasco

The winter break has already started in Serie A Femminile, but that hasn’t stopped Sampdoria Women from continuing their work at 3 Campanili in Bogliasco ahead of the new year.

Antonio Cincotta led his team in a training programme, but a few players are currently unavailable: Lineth Cedeno, Dominika Conc, Rachel Cuschieri, Kelly Gago, Giada Lopez, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Cecilia Prugna, Sabah Seghir, Valentina Soggiu and Stefania Tarenzi.

Other news

Behind the scenes as Samp Women play at the Ferraris

Behind the scenes as Samp Women play at the Ferraris

13 December 2022 Women
Samp Women lose 1-0 to Como at Ferraris

Samp Women lose 1-0 to Como at Ferraris

11 December 2022 Women
Tarenzi: “We’re honoured to play at the Ferraris”

Tarenzi: “We’re honoured to play at the Ferraris”

8 December 2022 Women