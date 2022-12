Final session of 2022 for Women

Sampdoria Women took part in their final training session of 2022 at Bogliasco before heading off on their Christmas holidays.

Antonio Cincotta’s squad will be back in action on Monday 2 January 2023 ahead of their first fixture of the year on the 8th. Samp will be heading to face San Marino Academy in the second round of the Coppa Italia, with the game kicking off at 14:30 CEST.