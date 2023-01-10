U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Women: back in training ahead of trip to Inter

The league campaign is set to resume on Saturday, with Sampdoria preparing for the Serie A Femminile Week 13 fixture at the Stadio Breda in Sesto San Giovanni at 12:30 against Inter.

There was a morning session at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco for Antonio Cincotta’s squad, although the lengthy injury list is now made up o Sara Baldi, Rachel Cuschieri, Kelly Gago, Nicole Lazzeri, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Yoreli Rincon, Valentina Soggiu, Giorgia Spinelli and Amanda Tampieri.

