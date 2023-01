Women get back to work ahead of AC Milan clash

Sampdoria Women reported back for duty on Tuesday morning to kick off preparations for their next match, at home to AC Milan. The Serie A Week 14 fixture is scheduled for a 12:30 CET kick-off on Saturday.

Sara Baldi, Michela Giordano, Nicole Lazzeri, Alice Regazzoli, Sabah Seghir, Valentina Soggiu, Giorgia Spinelli and Amanda Tampieri are all currently training separately.