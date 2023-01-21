Samp Women beaten by AC Milan

Sampdoria Women had a difficult afternoon at the 3 Campanili as AC Milan ran out 3-0 winners.

The Blucerchiate were facing an uphill battle from the start when Mesjasz turned in at the back post after just five minutes.

The visitors doubled their lead ten minutes before the interval after Panzeri brought down Bergamaschi in the area and Asllani converted from 12 yards.

Samp upped their game in the second period and almost halved the arrears in the 77th minute but Rincon’s powerful free kick was well saved by Milan keeper Giuliani.

Antonio Cincotta’s girls continued pushing in search of a lifeline but their hopes were finally extinguished when Bergamaschi added a third two minutes from time.

Sampdoria 0-3 AC Milan (HT 0-2)

Scorers: Mesjasz 5, Asllani 34 (pen), Bergamaschi 88.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Odden; Panzeri (Giordano 58), Pettenuzzo, Pisani, Oliviero; Prugna (Re 79), Conc (Rincon 58), Fallico; Cuschieri (Gago 46), Tarenzi (Lopez 58), Cedeno.

Subs not used: Fabiano, Brunelli, Seghir, Taleb.

Coach: Cincotta.

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Giuliani; Guagni (Soffia 89), Mesjasz, Fusetti (Nouwen 89), Vigilucci (Andersen 89); Mascarello, Adami (Grimshaw 80); Thomas, Asllani (Dubcová K 67.), Bergamaschi; Piemonte.

Subs not used: Fedele, Babb, Carage, Dubcová M.

Coach: Ganz.

Referee: Ancora (Roma 1).

Assistants: Singh (Macerata) and Rinaldi (Pisa).

Fourth official: Faye (Brescia).

Booked: Oliviero 53, Vigilucci 87.

Added time: 1+4 minutes.

Attendance: 100 approx.

Pitch: artificial.

