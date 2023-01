Samp Women sign Bonfantini from Juve. Seghir and Taleb loaned out

U.C. Sampdoria is pleased to announce the signing of Italy international Agnese Bonfantini. The 23-year-old, born in Verbania on 4 July 1999, has joined on loan from Juventus F.C.

Meanwhile Sabah Seghir and Mariia Taleb have been loaned to S.S.D. Napoli Femminile and U.P.C. Tavagnacco, respectively.