Women squad for Coppa Italia return leg against Inter
Sampdoria Women travel to the Konami Youth Development Centre on Wednesday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia quarter-final against Inter. The Blucerchiate will be looking to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg.
Here is Antonio Cincotta’s 21-woman squad for the 12:30 CET kick-off:
Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Pescarolo.
Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.
Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli.
Forwards: Bonfantini, Lopez, Tarenzi.