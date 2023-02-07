U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Women squad for Coppa Italia return leg against Inter

News

Sampdoria Women travel to the Konami Youth Development Centre on Wednesday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia quarter-final against Inter. The Blucerchiate will be looking to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg.

Here is Antonio Cincotta’s 21-woman squad for the 12:30 CET kick-off:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Pescarolo.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli.

Forwards: Bonfantini, Lopez, Tarenzi.

