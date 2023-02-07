Women squad for Coppa Italia return leg against Inter

Sampdoria Women travel to the Konami Youth Development Centre on Wednesday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia quarter-final against Inter. The Blucerchiate will be looking to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg.

Here is Antonio Cincotta’s 21-woman squad for the 12:30 CET kick-off:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Pescarolo.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli.

Forwards: Bonfantini, Lopez, Tarenzi.