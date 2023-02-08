Samp Women heroics in vain as Inter win on penalties

Sampdoria Women came within a whisker of completing a remarkable comeback against Inter in the Coppa Italia before ultimately losing out in a penalty shootout.

The Blucerchiate travelled to Milan looking to overturn a 3-2 defeat in last week’s home leg but saw their chances hanging by a mere thread by half time as the Rossonere raced into a 3-0 lead (6-2 on aggregate) midway through the opening half.

Then the seemingly impossible happened. Antonio Cincotta’s side emerged from the break like a team possessed and pulled two back inside six minutes, Regazzoli firing in low beneath Piazza then Prugna curling a peach of a finish into the top corner.

Inter were rocked and Samp seized the initiative, adding a third when Tarenzi headed in Oliviero’s cross in the 69th minute to level the scores on the day. Three minutes later the turnaround was complete as January signing Bonfantini opened her Doria account with a cool finish.

The Blucerchiate went looking for a fifth to clinch it in regular time but AC Milan dug in to take the tie to extra time.

There were further goals and so it went to a shootout, where Rossonere stopper Piazza saved twice to deny Tarenzi and Conc and send her side through to the semis.

It was a valiant display indeed by Samp who will take encouragement from the performance when they resume Serie A duties against Parma on Sunday.

Inter 3-4 Sampdoria (HT 3-0; agg. 6-6)

Scorers: Polli 5, Chawinga 9, Njoya 23, Regazzoli 49, Prugna 51, Tarenzi 69, Bonfantini 72.

Inter win 5-4 on penalties.

Penalties: Tarenzi saved, Polli scores, Bonfantini scores, Van der Gragt scores, Prugna scores, Njoya post, Cuschieri scores, Thøgersen scores, Re scores, Pandini scores, Conc saved, Mihashi scores.

Inter (4-3-3): Piazza; Merlo, Fordos, Alborghetti (Van der Gragt 64), Robustellini (Thøgersen 64); Mihashi, Santi, Pandini; Chawinga (Colonna 46), Polli, Njoya.

Subs not used: Gilardi, Tornaghi, Karchouni, Bonetti, Zappettini, Fadda.

Coach: Guarino.

Sampdoria (4-3-3): Fabiano; Battistini (Prugna 46), Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Lazzeri (Oliviero 59); Regazzoli (Re 96), Čonč, Mailia (Cuschieri 59); De Rita (Giordano 59), Lopez (Tarenzi 46), Bonfantini.

Subs not used: Odden, Pisani, Fallico.

Coach: Cincotta.

Referee: Angelucci (Foligno).

Assistants: Rastelli (Ostia Lido) and Jorgji (Albano Laziale).

Fourth official: Oristanio (Perugia).

Booked: Santi 109.

Added time: 2+5+1+0.

Attendance: 200 approx.

Pitch: artificial.