Cincotta’s squad for Parma clash

Sampdoria Women face a crunch match on Sunday as they travel to the Stadio Tardini to take on Parma, who are currently level with the Blucerchiate on 10 points at the bottom of the Serie A table.

Antonio Cincotta will have the following players available for the Week 17 fixture:

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Odden, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo, Pisani.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli.

Forwards: Bonfantini, Cedeno, Lopez, Tarenzi.