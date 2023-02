Sampdoria Women squad for Roma clash

Sampdoria Women are set to host league leaders Roma at the 3 Campanili on Sunday in their final match of the regular season.

Antonio Cincotta will have a squad of 20 Blucerchiate for the 12:30 CET kick-off.

Goalkeepers: Fabiano, Pescarolo, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Pettenuzzo.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Fallico, Mailia, Prugna, Re, Regazzoli.

Forwards: Bonfantini, Lopez, Tarenzi.