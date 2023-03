Sampdoria Women hard at work at the 3 Campanili

There was a morning session at the 3 Campanili in Bogliasco for Salvatore Mango’s Sampdoria Women who are competing in the Serie A Femminile TIM Relegation Pool.

Sara Baldi, Agnese Bonfantini, Kelly Gago, Nicole Lazzeri, Yoreli Rincon and Giorgia Spinelli trained individually, while Lineth Cedeño, Bianca Fallico, Kirvil Odden, Tecla Pettenuzzo, Elena Pisani, Cecilia Prugna and Valentina Soggiu were unavailable.