Sampdoria Women beat Georgetown in friendly

Sampdoria Women hosted US side Georgetown at the 3 Campanili for a training-ground friendly on Wednesday as they continue preparations for their Serie A relegation pool opener against Sassuolo.

Spinelli turned in the opener from Cuschieri’s corner to give Salvatore Mango’s Blucerchiate a 1-0 lead at the break. The visitors equalised soon after the restart through Turner before Bercelli restored the lead from another corner. Bonfantini completed the scoring late on when she finished off Mailia’s delivery from the right.