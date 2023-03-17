U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Sampdoria Women: Mango names squad for Sassuolo

The Blucerchiate are all set for their first match in the Serie A Femminile TIM 2022/23 Relegation Pool. They will face Sassuolo on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 12:30 CET at Stadio Enzo Ricci. Following their final training session at the 3 Campanili ahead of the clash, coach Salvatore Mango announced the 20 players who had made the squad. Here’s the full list:

 

Goalkeeper: Brunelli, Fabiano, Tampieri.

Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Spinelli.

Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli.

Forwards: Baldi, Bonfantini, Gago, Lopez, Tarenzi.

