Sampdoria Women: Mango names squad for Sassuolo
The Blucerchiate are all set for their first match in the Serie A Femminile TIM 2022/23 Relegation Pool. They will face Sassuolo on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 12:30 CET at Stadio Enzo Ricci. Following their final training session at the 3 Campanili ahead of the clash, coach Salvatore Mango announced the 20 players who had made the squad. Here’s the full list:
Goalkeeper: Brunelli, Fabiano, Tampieri.
Defenders: Battistini, De Rita, Giordano, Lazzeri, Oliviero, Panzeri, Spinelli.
Midfielders: Conc, Cuschieri, Mailia, Re, Regazzoli.
Forwards: Baldi, Bonfantini, Gago, Lopez, Tarenzi.