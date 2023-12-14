U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Tactical drills at “Mugnaini”, Yepes back with the group

News

Tactical drills at “Mugnaini”, Yepes back with the group

More video analysis and tactical exercises for Sampdoria committed at “Mugnaini” in preparation for Saturday’s away match v Reggiana (14.00 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff have welcomed back to the group Gerard Yepes, who has recovered from the flu. Antonio Barreca followed his recovery program; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira.

Eve. Tomorrow, Friday, the team will gather in Bogliasco for lunch and – after the coach’s pre-match press conference – will undergo the final training before leaving for Emilia by bus.

Other news

Video analysis and tactical exercises ahead of Reggio Emilia

Video analysis and tactical exercises ahead of Reggio Emilia

13 December 2023 Team
Strength and training matches, Wednesday morning training

Strength and training matches, Wednesday morning training

12 December 2023 Team
Two speeds training, Benedetti back with the group

Two speeds training, Benedetti back with the group

11 December 2023 Team