Tactical drills at “Mugnaini”, Yepes back with the group

More video analysis and tactical exercises for Sampdoria committed at “Mugnaini” in preparation for Saturday’s away match v Reggiana (14.00 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff have welcomed back to the group Gerard Yepes, who has recovered from the flu. Antonio Barreca followed his recovery program; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira.

Eve. Tomorrow, Friday, the team will gather in Bogliasco for lunch and – after the coach’s pre-match press conference – will undergo the final training before leaving for Emilia by bus.