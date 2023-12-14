Tactical drills at “Mugnaini”, Yepes back with the group
News
Tactical drills at “Mugnaini”, Yepes back with the group
More video analysis and tactical exercises for Sampdoria committed at “Mugnaini” in preparation for Saturday’s away match v Reggiana (14.00 CET). Andrea Pirlo and his staff have welcomed back to the group Gerard Yepes, who has recovered from the flu. Antonio Barreca followed his recovery program; therapies for Ronaldo Vieira.
Eve. Tomorrow, Friday, the team will gather in Bogliasco for lunch and – after the coach’s pre-match press conference – will undergo the final training before leaving for Emilia by bus.