Cagliari prep continues, final session on Saturday

Roberto D’Aversa’s Sampdoria squad were back at the Centro Sportivo Gloriano Mugnaini in Bogliasco on Friday to continue preparing for the trip to face Cagliari this weekend.

After a warm-up, D’Aversa and his team led the squad through tactical drills and finishing exercises.

Ernesto Torregrossa had an individual session, while Ronaldo Vieira continued working on his recovery programme and Mikkel Damsgaard received treatment and physiotherapy and had a pool session. Mohamed Ihattaren was absent due to personal reasons.

Samp have another session scheduled for Saturday morning, after which they will depart for Sardinia.

