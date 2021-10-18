Training resumes in groups, morning session on Tuesday

Sampdoria returned to the training ground on Monday morning following Sunday’s defeat away at Cagliari in Sardinia.

The Blucerchiati are now turning their attention to the Friday night clash with Spezia.

Roberto D’Aversa and his staff divided the squad into two groups, with those involved for all or most of the game against Cagliari working through a recovery session. Meanwhile, the rest of the players – including Primavera youngsters Matteo Esposito and Gerard Yepes Laut – got stuck into a session focusing on strength, splitting their time between the gym and Pitch 1.

Ernesto Torregrossa had an individual session outside, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Ronaldo Vieira continued their recovery programmes in the pool. Mohamed Ihattaren was absent.

Samp have another training session scheduled for Tuesday morning.