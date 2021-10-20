Strength training, rondos, five-a-sides

Under the rain and the watchful eye of president Massimo Ferrero, Sampdoria carried on their preparations ahead of Friday night’s clash against Spezia.

Following a meeting in the video analysis room, Roberto D’Aversa and his staff divided the team into two groups: those who were most involved in the Cagliari match focused on strength training at the Mugnaini, while the other members of the squad worked out in the gym.

Following the initial stage of training, the whole squad reconvened for rondos and five-a-sides before some aerobic work. Mikkel Damsgaard worked both on the pitch and in the gym, while Ronaldo Vieira stuck solely to gym work. Mohamed Ihattaren wasn’t present for the session. The squad will be back in training on Thursday afternoon.